ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are in search of a woman they say stole a man’s 2012 Dodge Durango with a Michigan tag along with a handgun, wallet, keys, and his cell phone on Tuesday.

2012 Dodge Durango was reported stolen in Orange Beach on February 8.

The unidentified victim was vacationing in Orange Beach. He told investigators the woman was in the room and while he wasn’t paying attention she grabbed items and left.

Security cameras at the condominium captured images of the suspect. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Malone at 251-981-1206 or OBPD at 251-981-9777.