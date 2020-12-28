NYE celebrations continue in Baldwin County despite some cancelations

UPDATE: Fireworks at OWA have been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The new year is just around the corner and plans are underway across Baldwin County for socially-distanced events later this week. Some cities, like Fairhope, have decided to cancel their celebrations, but the threat of COVID-19 is not stopping everyone.

“We’ll have lots of hand sanitizer stations and we’re taking all of the precautions with the food and making sure we have people serving it,” said Jenifer Parnell with Flora-Bama Lounge.

Flora-Bama, which cradles the Alabama and Florida state line, will continue with their festivities on New Year’s Eve. However, there will be noticeable safety precautions in place.

“We’ll have live music on 3 stages, we’ll have free champagne at midnight, fireworks, we’ll have a big balloon drop and we’ll have a free dinner buffet,” added Parnell.

OWA will host their New Year’s Eve celebration Thursday night in Foley. This year fireworks will start at 8 p.m. There will also be a socially-distanced DJ dance party kicking off the night at 5 p.m.

