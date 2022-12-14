SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — National Weather Service crews plan to survey damage in Summerdale Thursday to determine if a brief tornado may have hit the small Baldwin County town.

Rotation was reported in storms that moved through around 9 o’clock Wednesday night knocking down power lines and trees and blowing metal siding into the trees.

For a couple of hours a two-mile stretch of Highway 59, between County Road 32 and County Road 34, was shut down while crews worked to restore power and clear debris from the roadway. First responders went door to door to make sure everyone was okay.

The roof of a house near the elementary school was damaged. No injuries were reported.