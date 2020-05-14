Nurse hopeful her SUV stolen in Gulf Shores is found

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A Jemison, Alabama woman is hoping Gulf Shores Police will find her vehicle that was stolen from the main beach area last week.

Crystal Robinson says she was visiting Gulf Shores for the day with her two children last week when her 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen. She tells News 5 her son was in the restroom and left the keys on the counter. That’s when she says the keys were taken.

Jereiki Emory Edwards and Kimberly Kay Smith were both arrested in Robertsdale, but the vehicle was not recovered.

“There are a lot of bad people in this world, but I’m reminded through this that the good far outweighs the bad. My family is home, happy safe and healthy and when I look at the big picture that’s all I could ever ask for. Regardless of whether I get my car back, I’m blessed,” she said.

Robinson is a nurse at an Alabama hospital near Birmingham.

If you have any information about this crime you’re asked to call police.

