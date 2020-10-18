Now rare, public art show a boost for artists in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus pandemic canceled a majority of money-making tourist events this year, especially in Baldwin County. Artists in Daphne wrapped up one of the few big, in-person events this year.

If you ignore the masks for a moment, the 2020 Jubilee Festival of Art looks like any other big event in Baldwin County. People are eager to get out and meander.

“Just to be outside on a beautiful day with my husband who’s also an artist and we want to see what’s available,” said Pam Workman from Foley. What’s not available? Just a show like this. It’s harder for the artists in these tents to make a living when most of the shows that are a common occurrence in the south, dry up.

“I’ve lost all mine this year, this is the only one I’ve had I lost six of them, so this is a huge part of my income,” said Tess Langley with Tomboy Designs. The novel Coronavirus has made big Baldwin traditions like the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores a no-go in 2020. Just to have one show at all helps.

“It’s hard, it’s difficult for us who survive mostly with our craft,” said Nancy Smith with Timeless Treasures. An official with the Chamber of Commerce said some vendors reported having their best Saturday ever showing there’s just a pent up demand for an event like this.

“I think people are anxious to get out in the community, see other people, and enjoy this nice weather as well,” said Liz Thompson with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. Organizers asked people to comply with the mask mandate and put extra space between booths.