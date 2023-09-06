BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Novelis hasn’t opened yet and it may be another couple of years before it does but it has already made a huge impact on Baldwin County High School by donating a check for 75 hundred dollars and making it possible for 25 seniors at Baldwin County High School to dream big.

“They’re making the smart kids cool again,” said Novelis Plant Manager Tori Holt. He said the money will help fund the FIRST robotics program at the school. “One thing to say that, to be stewards of the community, something totally different to put your money where your mouth is.”

Novelis is also supplying engineers to help mentor the students like Kate Harrison who is a 2014 graduate and now a Novelis engineer. “I’ve been gone for a while but to come back is so huge and so great and to be a part of this school and just coming together and helping other kids.”

One of those kids is senior Samantha Boykin. “Having somebody who has walked in your footsteps and they have become a great leader in whatever field they have gone into that is very inspirational and it makes it very personal because you can say if they can do it, then I can do it.”

The skills learned while building a robot for a Spring competition in Huntsville, will also translate into workforce skills later on according to Holt. “Those engineers that you saw standing with us today a lot of them electrical, automation, mechanical engineering which is some of the same things the students are going to be learning in high school.”

Building a robot may not be for everyone but for more than a dozen seniors at Baldwin County High School, it will be a dream come true.