Not every weekend event is canceled in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) “There’s the ribs yeah, that’s the chicken!” Twenty-three teams from around the region settling in at Heritage Park in downtown Foley for something that is getting harder to find: a weekend festival. “Luckily,” says Flaps Up BBQ pitmaster Travis Patterson, “this is the one that hasn’t been canceled yet. We’re happy to be here.”

Foley’s Bar-B-Q and Blues is one of just three events still scheduled in Baldwin County amid coronavirus concerns. “Considering it is outdoors and everybody has plenty of room to walk around and not be touching each other,” says Frankie Turner with “This’ll Do BBQ”.

The Orange Beach Invasion Car Show at The Wharf and the Festival of Art in Orange Beach the other two events this weekend.

Ninety artists are headed to Orange Beach just like Nick Cantrell. “If we do have something coming that is going to have people inside for a while, maybe they need something new to hang on their wall and look at,” he says with a laugh.

This is the 46th year for the festival. Director Desiree Blackwell says the decision to not cancel was a tough one. “It was important to try and make it happen if it was appropriate.”

Back at Bar-B-Q and Blues, “About 10 of the teams out here I’m good buddies with ’em up until Friday afternoon,” says Patterson. “Then we become enemies because we all want to win.” The competition is already heating up for what could be the last weekend festivals for a while.”

