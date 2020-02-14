Northbound I-65 Baldwin County crash shuts down traffic

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.) — Two were airlifted from the crash site.

One lane is still blocked but it should be cleared in the next half hour.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An SUV towing a travel trailer crashed and overturned Friday afternoon on northbound I-65 between exits 37 and 45.

The SUV ended up overturned in the median, the travel trailer a mangled mess and on its side in the inside northbound lane. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports indicated a person had been thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to an area hospital.

Both northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour. Eventually, the outside northbound lane was re-opened to traffic, but it was a slow-go for motorists.

State troopers are investigating. There is no word at this hour of the extent of injuries or the names of those involved.

