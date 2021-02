DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Raylea Stevenson from Aspire Circle in Daphne was last seen in the Belforest area at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing shorts and a black hoodie. She may be with a girl who she met on TikTok who is from Indiana.

Raylea Stevenson

If you have any information, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office or Daphne police.