BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The North Baldwin Animal Shelter will be closing their doors for a few days due to the death of a, “very dear shelter member,” according to a Facebook post.

Taylor “Red” Wilkins, the owner and founder of the animal shelter, passed away over the weekend. Wilkins was a Bay Minette attorney at Wilkins, Bankester, Biles & Wynne, P.A.

Wilkins was born and raised in Bay Minette, Ala. where he graduated from Baldwin County High School. After high school, he graduated from Marion Military Institute in 1960 and from the University of Alabama in 1963. While at the University of Alabama he played on the National Championship Football Team in 1961. He received his juris doctorate from Cumberland School of Law.

The North Baldwin Animal Shelter opened its doors in 2019 as a no-kill shelter for cats and dogs. Wilkins was a self-proclaimed animal lover.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.