Normal school schedule Monday but all extracurricular activities canceled, says Baldwin County Superintendent

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Superintendent says school classes will continue as normal tomorrow but all extracurricular activities are canceled.

We will run our normal school schedule tomorrow including After School Care. All extracurricular activities including athletic games and practices are canceled. We have been in contact with the National Weather Service and EMA officials over the weekend and we will stay in contact with these officials while monitoring the storm in the Gulf. I expect to provide you an update no later than 4 p.m. tomorrow with regard to school activities for Tuesday. Stay safe and alert.

Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Superintendent

