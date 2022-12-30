GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — LuLu’s Fun, Food and Music in Gulf Shores is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s celebration during the day Saturday. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m..

The restaurant is located at 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36542.

“It will be non-stop, kid-friendly fun for the whole family with excitement around every corner as LuLu’s celebrates and rings in the New Year,” reads the release.

Included in the Saturday celebration is a sandcastle contest, face painting, live music and more.

At noon, there will be a beach ball drop for the kids to bring in 2023.