Non-profit group surprises Daphne teachers with grants

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Balloons in hand and a large check surprised teachers in the Jubilee City Wednesday morning.

“I’m just super excited about this,” said Arrington Keys, a teacher at W.J. Carroll Intermediate School.

A non-profit group on the Eastern Shore aimed at supporting Daphne’s six public schools, called SEEDS, surprised teachers on campuses Tuesday and Wednesday morning with grant money. SEEDS, known as Supporting Educational Excellence In Daphne Schools, awards grant money each year to these Daphne schools.

“There is so much that our teachers give of their own personal money and this way if it’s just a little short they can come in and request money from us and we’re able to give it to them,” said Whitney Boyd.

The Daphne SEEDS group formed in 2004 and since that time they’ve awarded over $750,000 to public schools for classroom enrichment programs. The $10,000 awarded to each school this week is money that otherwise would come out of teacher’s pockets.

“They know how important it is to have this money and to be able to be granted this,” added Boyd.

“We are so excited at Daphne Elementary School for this. It’s going to create a space for our students to gather to use imagination and creativity,” said Ginny Clayton, a recipient at Daphne Elementary School.

The grant money is used in classrooms for art programs, early reading initiatives and for other educational purposes.

“Black light technology is just a cool way for the kids to get totally engaged, not even feel like they’re learning, and yet get some good content so we’re really excited to use it,” said another recipient at Daphne Elementary School.

For more on the grants and how you can apply click here.