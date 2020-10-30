No substantial erosion reported yet at Baldwin beaches following Hurricane Zeta

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — After Hurricane Sally depleted part of the dune system, there was a lot of concern in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta. Even though the storm surge risk was relatively low-grade, many structures were more vulnerable than before due to repeated erosion.

City Engineer Mark Acreman spent Wednesday walking the beach, observing the dunes and said he did not see any further substantial deterioration, a welcome site.

He said the biggest cleanup endeavor was removing all of the sand the wind blew into parking lots and onto the beach roads.

Some condo parking lots near the depleted dunes did flood due to storm surge Wednesday night.

Thursday, their pool areas were still covered in sand.

LATEST STORIES: