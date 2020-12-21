No parade in Gulf Shores for Mardi Gras

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Gulf Shores decided to cancel the Mardi Gras parade after talking with several of the local parading groups.

They are now in discussions to plan an non-traditional Mardi Gras event for February 16. That could include some of the floats being staged in an area where the public would have access.

Mardi Gras along the Gulf Coast has long been a unique and family friendly event that draws thousands to parade route.

The city says they should have a better idea of how Mardi Gras will look in the coastal communities after the first of the year.

The city of Orange Beach has not made any decisions about Mardi Gras yet. City administrator Ken Grimes says those discussions should happen the first week of January.

