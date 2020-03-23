No medical masks, no problem Foley ladies come to the rescue

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The steady hum of a sewing machine and a need to do something started a conversation between half a dozen ladies in Foley.

“Do you think we could sew masks for the hospital?” Barbara Stetz asked her neighbor Pat Hassler, “and I said I think it would be wonderful.”

“And I said oh geez, we’re sitting around The Grove. Why don’t we do something?” responded Stetz.

A couple of days later, dozens of homemade masks are almost ready for delivery, “we probably are going to have a hundred by tomorrow.”

“It’s been pretty cool watching everybody come together as close as we can get keeping our social distance,” says seamstress Connie McCandless.

A little bit of fabric, some elastic and a willingness to do something for others, “they are not hard at all,” says Dolly Kriner. “I had a great home economics teacher, Mrs. Brocco,”

and those on the front lines have what they need to help do their job and stay a bit safer.

“I want my fellow nurses to be protected,” says Hassler. “So this is very important for me to do so we can help them.”

In a time where staying home is the norm it also serves another purpose. “I can have some alone time from my husband and that’s important right now cause that is a lot of time with my husband,” McCandless says with a laugh.

The first delivery will go to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley to be distributed among nurses and doctors or nursing homes and the veteran’s hospital. But it won’t stop there, they plan to keep sewing and help wherever they can lend a hand.

