No mask, no service at Fairhope BBQ restaurant

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — “You are refusing services. I’m not going to serve you with this kind of attitude and recording me. I’m not going to do it, ok.”

That exchange was recorded by a would-be customer of TexarBama BBQ.

“They came in, weren’t wearing a mask. We have some provided for them if they want them. They didn’t want to comply,” says owner and pitmaster Bradley Parmer.

Over the last couple of years, his restaurant has become a popular spot in downtown Fairhope. “Being inside, we require you to wear a mask because we feel safe that way.”

He reiterated the point in a video of his own. “Please wear a mask. It’s not a big deal. Everybody wears one.”

Parmer says requiring masks is not a political statement, it’s what is helping keep his doors open. “Covid is hitting everybody hard. We’re on the struggle bus just like most people in America. It’s hard enough to run a business in all this.”

The front door clearly marked that if you want Bar-B-Q in this joint, you have to play by the rules. “It’s not about you or I,” says Parmer. “It’s about us and it’s about the safety of all and this is how we perceive it.”

Parmer says 99 percent of the people that come to his restaurant respect their rules and wishes. He says all they are trying to do is keep his employees and customers safe.

LATEST STORIES