No mask mandate as Baldwin County students return to class

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) When students return to school in Baldwin County Tuesday, face masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

Gulf Shores City School Superintendent Matt Akin released this statement to WKRG News 5 that said in part: “Please do not send your child to school if they have Covid symptoms. We also strongly encourage everyone to wear masks to school. We are awaiting guidance from the CDC and ADPH concerning isolation requirements for individuals who have been exposed and quarantine requirements for individuals who test positive.”

Monday afternoon Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent an email to parents telling them basically the same thing, wearing a mask to school and while in class is up to the individual. It will be fully voluntary at this time.

Tyler said all schools have been restocked with masks, hand sanitizers and special cleaners and they will continue to monitor Covid numbers on every campus with the goal of keeping all schools open and operating.

All this could change Tuesday when State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addresses the growing Covid numbers and the new quarantine guidelines in a briefing at 11:00 am. WKRG News 5 will carry that briefing live on our website WKRG.com.