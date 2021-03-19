No lines at vaccine clinic in north Baldwin County Friday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday’s vaccine clinic at Coastal Alabama Community College is an important piece of the puzzle that’s been missing up until now.

“There are some very rural areas where individuals just did not want to leave their homes, they did not want to travel an hour and then wait for hours in a line in the south end of the county,” said EMA Director Zach Hood.

He stresses the importance of reaching residents in north Baldwin County after weeks of focusing efforts south of I-10.

“As you would anticipate our private entities, the CVS, Walmart’s of our county are booked up and they’re very busy,” said Hood.

Long lines weren’t a problem in Bay Minette on Friday. That seemed to surprise staff as they anticipated large crowds. North Baldwin Infirmary President Ben Hansert says his hospital only has one patient right now fighting the COVID-19 virus.

“In January, our health system had up to 180, now we’re down to about 15 patients throughout our system with this COVID disease, so we’re hoping this infection is going to be eradicated by this vaccination process,” said Hansert.

That’s a step in the right direction, he adds. 1500 first dose Pfizer vaccines were allotted for Friday. The second dose is scheduled to be administered April 9th at the same location.

“If inventory allows from the Alabama Department of Public Heath we’re hoping to do more of these in the future,” added Hansert.