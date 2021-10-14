‘No help from the county’: Neighbors begin pumping floodwaters out of their Lillian neighborhood

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a week since heavy rains inundated Faircloth Road in Lillian, but not much has change. The community said they’ve asked the county for help pumping out the water. On Thursday, they were taking matters into their own hands.

The hum of a diesel-powered pump could be heard throughout the neighborhood. A four-inch hose snaked its way across yards pushing a thousand gallons of water a minute through yards and onto property owned by the Baldwin County School System.

Homeowner Bo Kirchharr, who rented the pump, said the water is going down.

“It’s just very slow,” he said. “There is so much water out here.”

Kircharr said pleas for help from the county have fallen on deaf ears.

“They won’t come help us out. They said it was all our problem.”

So neighbors got together to rent the pump for a week. It runs 24 hours a day. So far, the water has gone down about two inches, said Kirchharr.

“We got permission from the school board to use their property to pump the water out and our little community is just coming together to do it on our own because we can’t get no help from the county.”

Around the corner, water still comes up to the front porch of Fred Land’s house. It has changed the way he does the simplest things. Picking up a package from a deliveryman requires him cranking up his lawnmower, lifting the deck and driving along a driveway still underwater to the roadway.

More than a week after the rain stopped falling, Fred Land’s house was still surrounded by water.

Homes out here use septic systems for their sewage.

“It’s starting to get kind of stinky around here,” said Land.

After a week of being underwater, he said an already hazardous situation is becoming a health concern.

“Because of overflowing septics and standing water can’t ever be a good thing as far as I’m concerned”

There are signs the water is receding. It no longer covers the road. The pump seems to be making a difference, at least until the next rainstorm.

“We’re on pins and needles all the time,” said Kirchharr. “All it takes is a good thunderstorm and we got water in the ditches and stuff.”

Baldwin County engineer Joey Nunnally said they are well aware of the issues homeowners are dealing with on Faircloth Road and are evaluating options to try and help the situation.