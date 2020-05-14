No foul play suspected in Foley infant death

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — No foul play is suspected in a one-month-old baby’s death. Investigators believe this is most likely a terrible tragedy but want to make sure.

A 911 call from a house off County Road 10 in Foley began the investigation after the baby girl was discovered not breathing Thursday morning. Attempts to resuscitate the infant were unsuccessful.

“The baby was sleeping in the family, the parents bedroom in a sleeper and again once they woke up the baby didn’t appear to be breathing that is why all the medical units and us responded down here,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Investigation Division.

Investigators say six adults from Maine were staying at the house while doing work for the property owner.

A search warrant was executed on the property as part of the death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Investigators hope the results will have the answers they and the family are searching for.

LATEST STORIES: