No evidence of sewage spill in Perdido Bay

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Results of the latest water sample tests show no evidence of a sewage spill in Perdido Bay. Instead, an algae bloom is responsible for the smell and what is in the water.

The algae has been identified as lyngbya and can cause skin irritation, stomach illness and also increased levels of fecal indicator bacteria which was recorded last weekend from water samples taken around the Lillian boat launch Friday.

The most recent results show Enterococcus levels of 92 MPN/100ml at Lillian Bay Boat Launch and 81 MPN/100ml at a private residence on Perdido Bay off Boykin Blvd., which are both below the EPA threshold for safe swimming. Although these test results show low levels of Enterococcus, we still advise the community to stay out of the water at least as long as the algae is present.

Algae blooms occur naturally and can be worsened by nutrient pollution like fertilizer and other sources.

