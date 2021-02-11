No COVID-19 vaccine at Baldwin County Walmarts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The retail giant Walmart is hoping to deliver COVID-19 shots to the masses in Alabama but not in Baldwin County.

“It’s very frustrating because you want to get the vaccination and they talk about they want you to get the vaccination but then either the supply is not there or available,” says Robert Jones, who is still searching for a place to get the shot.

A million doses of vaccine have been released to pharmacies across the country. In Alabama, Walmart will deliver 200 shots a day at each of the 78 locations in the first phase of the federal pharmacy program. Ten of those locations are in Mobile County. Baldwin County did not qualify under the metrics used to determine who got the vaccine and who didn’t.

“There was a flaw in their calculations. I don’t mean for us to jump over anybody but it might help us to get caught up.” Baldwin County Commission Chairman Joe Davis has reached out to Congressman Jerry Carl for help. “I want Jerry to reach out to whatever federal agencies because we’ve been told that’s who told Walmart what to do.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Carl’s office for a statement:

I just had a quick conference call with the Governor’s office to see what’s going on. Here’s what I was told:

• Walmart made the decision on which locations it would provide vaccinations for people, and each Walmart/Sam’s Club was given 200 initial doses.

• Since this is the first week Walmart/Sam’s Club is handling vaccinations, we are hopeful they will expand the number of locations providing vaccines in the coming days and weeks. I’ve asked the Governor’s office to forward us any updates from the ADPH regarding this.

• The Governor’s office also told me Jefferson and Shelby County AL also do not currently have any Walmart/Sam’s Clubs providing vaccines.

I know this is frustrating for Baldwin County residents, and it’s also frustrating for us since there is nothing our office can do to influence these decisions. We are continuing to monitor it and share as much information as we are given. We are also informed there are 13 Walmart/Sam’s locations currently providing vaccines. Hopefully, they expand further soon! From the Office of Congressman Jerry Carl

In the meantime, folks in Baldwin County can travel to where the vaccine is available or wait for it to come to a Walmart near you. “We’re just checking with CVS, Walgreens and Owa to see which one is going to be available first.”

Some of the criteria used to determine where that federal allotment of vaccine was distributed included: infection rates, poverty levels and population density.

Appointments for the shots are being taken on-line