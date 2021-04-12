No charges or arrests in Spring Break fight at Caribe Resort in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight at the Caribe Resort during one of the biggest Spring Break weeks of the year has gotten a lot of attention online.

A video posted to social media shows one young man punching another, who then appears to fall and hit his head on a curb.

WKRG News 5 does not have permission to show the video. However, in the clip, the person who is punched immediately goes limp and lies motionless on the ground.

We reached out to Orange Beach Police to learn more. Chief Steve Brown described the two people involved in the fight as “mutual combatants” and said the person who got punched was the instigator.

Chief Brown said the person who was punched got some “stitches or staples” but did in fact survive the hard landing, dispelling internet rumors that someone died as a result of the fight.

No charges were filed, and no arrests were made, according to Chief Brown.

The incident came during the week that both Mobile and Baldwin schools were on Spring Break. However, information such as the names of the people involved and where they were from was not released.