No car break-ins reported at Lighting of the Trees, string of crimes last year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no car break-ins were reported during this year’s Lighting of the Trees Ceremony downtown.

Last year during the event, thieves targeted cars parked near the festivities, entering unlocked vehicles and smashing through windows to grab belongings that were on the open, police say.

Officers did beef up patrols around downtown in response to last year’s crime spree. They also want to use this opportunity to remind drivers, as the holidays approach, to hide gifts in the trunk and take them inside when they get home.

Carl Walker says he’s always extra vigilant on this front.

“If I have something I put it in the trunk because most windows are broken because people will see something’s on the seat, they’ll break the window,” he tells News 5. “People who are busting in know that it’s a safe community and they’ll come and take whatever they want and act like they’re enjoying the festivities and they’ll just go up to cars trying and trying them when no one is around.”

