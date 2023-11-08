ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — When a fire erupted in the Elsanor community Wednesday afternoon, the flames moved quickly.

Neighbors used buckets of water to try and do what they could to keep it from spreading before firefighters arrived. It is a perfect example of how quickly burning anything can get out of hand.

Dry conditions are not unique to this part of the state. In fact, in the last two weeks, Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have responded to 352 wildfires that have burned almost 3,200 acres across the state prompting Governor Ivey to issue a “No Burn Order” until further notice.

Look in any farmer’s field, and it’s easy to tell just how dry it is. The conditions are not just adding to the number of wildfires but also the size of those fires.

Once firefighters arrived in Elsanor, they were able to get the fire under control quickly, but until there is significant rainfall, other neighborhoods may not be as lucky.

Mobile and Baldwin Counties were part of the six-month Alabama Department of Environmental Management burn ban that ended Oct. 31. Almost immediately after it ended, communities across the viewing area started implementing their own burn bans.

Now, a statewide burn ban is in effect.