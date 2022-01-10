No bonds issued for suspects in missing Fairhope woman’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a missing Fairhope woman will remain behind bars. A judge issued no bond for Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller because they were both already out on bond for other alleged crimes when they were arrested over the weekend. Colburn was charged with murder and credit card fraud and Miller was charged with credit card fraud. Police accuse Colburn of killing Tammy Wedgeworth. She was last seen leaving her Fairhope home on New Year’s Day heading to Mobile. Both Miller and Colburn were accused of fraudulently using the victim’s credit card.

The state says Colburn was already out on bond for theft and other charges. They also said Colburn had five prior felony convictions. The state also requested no bond for Miller who was also out on bond when she was arrested.

Kenneth Colburn