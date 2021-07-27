No big rig toll bridge as Mobile River bridge, Bayway project moves forward

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project – take two. After a failed attempt two years ago to build a new toll bridge over the Mobile River to ease the bottleneck at the Wallace Tunnel on I-10, a new plan has emerged that also includes a toll but also an option for motorists to make the trip for free.

“It’s going to be for anyone who wants that option.”

The new plan to ease congestion on a very crowded I-10 Bayway includes a couple of things; a toll bridge.

“It’s going to be for anyone who wants that option. You can go free through the existing routes or if you are in hurry or want to get kids from Houston, Texas down to the gulf, then you will be able to pay a toll and most people if you have an option like that.” Baldwin County Commission Chairman Joe Davis

Also on the drawing board, expanding the Bayway from two lanes to three. “This two laning to three laning is not a done deal,” says Davis. “I would like to know it’s been tried and been successful somewhere else. If we are going to be the Alpha test there should be some additional funds brought forward from the feds to see that it’s done.”

The process seemingly starting over for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project including construction and design, new traffic counts, modified environmental studies and how the project will be paid for. Leaders from Baldwin and Mobile counties hope more money will be available on a state and federal level but that could be difficult.

“Our project, as important as it is to us. Everybody, every community has some big project that they would like funded.” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

“I want everybody that goes from Tallahassee to Baton Rouge to have an opportunity to help pay for this because they are benefiting from it,” says Davis. A project that could not only ease congestion and speed up your commute but could impact the economy of the entire southeast.

There is no time frame for when construction would begin or how much motorists will have to pay to cross the new bridge.