ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department was called to Phoenix On the Bay at around 10:57 p.m. Monday night, after a Facebook post from a guest said there was an active shooter, according to a release from OBPD. The original post has since, been deleted.
The woman provided an update for what she experienced throughout the night, mentioning “tons of law enforcement” outside of the hotel. The same woman provided a live video last night but is also deleted.
Just before midnight, OPBD provided an update on the situation on Facebook. OPBD said both buildings at the Phoenix on the Bay were secured “with no indication of an active shooter.”
On 4 July 2022 at approximately 2230 hrs, Orange Beach Police received multiple phone calls in reference to a Facebook posting about an active shooter at Phoenix On the Bay. Orange Beach Police and other local law enforcement responded and began a search of both Phoenix on the Bay I and II. Both buildings were secured with no indication of an active shooter.Orange Beach Police Department