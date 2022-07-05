ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department was called to Phoenix On the Bay at around 10:57 p.m. Monday night, after a Facebook post from a guest said there was an active shooter, according to a release from OBPD. The original post has since, been deleted.

The woman provided an update for what she experienced throughout the night, mentioning “tons of law enforcement” outside of the hotel. The same woman provided a live video last night but is also deleted.