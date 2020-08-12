Nine students at Spanish Fort High School either diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine students at Spanish Fort High School have either been diagnosed or are suspected of having COVID-19.

The school says a freshman, a sophomore, a junior and six seniors are suspected of having or have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A source tells WKRG News 5 the students did not go to the school.

Read the full statement Principal Brian Williamson sent to parents below:

In an effort to keep you updated, I will be sending a daily report of new and suspected COVID-19 cases regarding our students. This does not necessarily mean that they have contracted the virus here at school or that they have even been on campus to potentially spread the virus. It is simply a representation of the number of newly reported or suspected cases among students who attend our school.

Please be aware that these students will be at home for the required amount of time in regard to his/her particular COVID situation. As of today, we have 1 freshmen, 1 sophomores, 1 juniors, and 6 seniors who have either been diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19.

At this time there is nothing you need to do differently but we ask that you continue to monitor your children for symptoms including fever. If they have symptoms or if anyone in your household is under quarantine or has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please keep your child at home.

We believe that COVID-19 is all around us, in our schools and throughout our community as most children are asymptomatic. As a result our school is being sanitized every night, we are wearing masks or shields all day, social distancing where appropriate and washing our hands and sanitizing frequently throughout the day.

I expect to be updating you several times a week if not daily as I get information like this so if you do not hear from me, then it was a good day! If you have questions or you are concerned feel free to reach back to me knowing that there are limits to what I can share as a result of federal privacy laws.

