FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sept. 19 is the start of the next phase in a long project to replace aging gas, water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure along Church Street. The final phase of the Church Street Infrastructure Project begins. No through traffic will be allowed at the Church Street and Fels Avenue intersection during the closure. Homeowners will still be able to get to their driveways during the closure. The closure starts at 8 this morning and could run up to four weeks.

“Infrastructure is important for every community across the country, the delayed maintenance with infrastructure I think this is one of the first major projects that we’ve done in quite a while and to improve sewer and stormwater it’s an investment we’re going to make for years to come,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. Then a week from today Church Street at Fairhope Avenue will close, that’s closer to downtown, they’ll work on the final steps of a wastewater project. Church Street renovation started in 2021 and may be finished by the fall of next year.