News 5 watches video involving Spanish Fort Mayor and alleged victim

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning more about an alleged incident that occurred in Spanish Fort involving Mayor Mike McMillan and Lyndsey Cooper, the city’s magistrate. Cooper alleges Mayor McMillan slapped her in the face in early October. The alleged incident occurred inside city hall.

Since the beginning we’ve been told there’s surveillance video which shows the alleged incident, but that video has not yet been made public. A report was filed by Cooper against McMillan. A source close to the investigation played the video for News 5.

The video appears to show the two looking at a computer screen. The video appears to show Cooper sitting in a chair facing the computer, while McMillan stands to her right. It appears the two are discussing something in detail. A moment later, the video appears to show Mayor McMillan raising his right hand, bringing it close to Cooper’s face. It appears, at this moment, Cooper’s head jolts back in the chair.

Last week a court hearing was put on hold after attorneys raised questions about David Conner, who’s the city’s attorney, testifying.

“They have called me as a witness in the case and I made an objection to that and so how and to what extent testimony can be given is what the judge is trying to determine. He wants to make the right answer at the right time so that the trial is fair to all parties involved,” said Conner last Thursday.

Last week attorneys for both sides brought in tv monitors as if they were prepared to show the surveillance video from inside of city hall.

Mayor McMillan has said in the past he believes the allegations against him will be disproved.

“We’re disappointed we’re not able to go ahead and testify today, but we want to get it right and so does everyone,” said an attorney representing McMillan last week.

The judge gave both sides time to research the law when it comes to attorney/client privilege. An exact court date has not been confirmed to us, but we’re told by those close to the investigation that the case should resume sometime in February.

We’re expected to see the full video in court.

