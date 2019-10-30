News 5 Investigates: Tracking sex offenders ahead of Halloween

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Susan Gross is on the road again. “We’re responsible for 400 plus sex offenders.” That’s the fifth-highest population of child and adult sex offenders in Alabama. “It is such a big county, a big area and a lot of our offenders are people that have moved to our area and not necessarily from here,” says Gross.

Her job, to make sure offenders are where they are supposed to be. “During the day the sex-offenders can actually, whether it be an adult or child, they can be around children. There’s nothing we can do about that. They just can’t live or have overnight stays with them.” An overnight stay is considered to be between the hours of 10:30 at night and 6 o’clock in the morning, and that’s when Gross is the busiest.

“I do that a lot. Come out and check them and catch the kids in the house with the offender and then, of course, take ’em to jail.”

That didn’t happen with convicted child molester Ricky Bible, who was arrested earlier this month after being off any sex offender registry for at least 4 years. In his possession, a life-like child sex doll, guns and ammunition. “2011 he did a release or a transfer notification to move back to Georgia and it was at that point that he fell off the radar,” says Gross. “We did everything we were supposed to do to get him referred to Georgia. He just never went to register and there were no checks and balances at that time. We’ve since fixed that.”

The laws change almost daily, some in favor of the offender, others helping law enforcement. “But still that it happened and the possibility of abuse was there and he was on my watch so I kind of took, hit you in the gut when it happened.”

And now Halloween, “Pressure? Maybe a little bit of pressure but more concern than anything.” This time kids will be knocking on the door. “We just encourage families to get on-line, know their neighborhoods and be aware of their surroundings and supervise their children.” Law enforcement will be out there too, just in case.

To find out if sex offenders live near your neighborhood, here are links to state sex offender registries:

Alabama

Mississippi

Florida