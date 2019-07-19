NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Legal ambiguity with CBD

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hemp and CBD are here. They’re legal. But News 5 is investigating some grey area – some ambiguity that’s concerning law enforcement in Baldwin County.

Hemp, which CBD products are derived from, contains a trace amount of THC. THC is the component of marijuana that gets you high. Most CBD product manufacturers say their items should not test positive for THC at all, but depending on the grade of product you’re using – it might test positive for THC.

In comes this magic number: 0.3 percent. Hemp contains less than 0.3 percent THC. But the problem law enforcement faces – is that you can’t detect the level of THC in the field.

“We are lacking the tools at this point to determine the actual level of THC in the substance or liquids when we come across them,” said Chief Joe Fierro of the Orange Beach Police Department.

That’s why agencies all across Baldwin County are hoping for more clarification from both the State, as well as the District Attorney’s Office.

News 5 reached out to both of those agencies to see if they do in fact plan on providing further clarification. We should hear back soon.