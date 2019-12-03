New website aimed at helping residents launches in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new program has launched in Fairhope to help residents throughout the year in many ways. Neighborhood Bridges is a platform offering residents simple ways to help others in the community.

While this new initiative launched this week during the holiday season, this is a program that will run throughout the year.

The Neighborhood Bridges website allows you to see the various needs across Fairhope and gives you easy access to lend a helping hand.

Some of the current needs shown on the website include laundry detergent for Fairhope Elementary School’s washing machine, shoes for a student at Fairhope Intermediate School, 3 brothers who need uniform shorts for school and so on.

To view the Neighborhood Bridges website click here.

LATEST STORIES: