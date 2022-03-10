SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police say a man wearing Adidas pants and a thick silver chain walked into the Chick-fil-A parking lot Wednesday morning before pulling a gun on an employee as she arrived to work.

“He held her there. I don’t know what his plan was, at some point to use her to get inside the business,” said Sgt. Steven Mooney.

A new video released Thursday shows the suspect entering the Chick-fil-A parking lot from PNC Bank shortly before 5 a.m. He’s walking directly towards the employee parking area at the back of the restaurant.

“Any idea how long he had a gun on that employee,” WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown asked police. “We’re not going to disclose that right now, but it was a few minutes,” said Sgt. Mooney as the investigation continues.

Police say the suspect changed his mind, taking off on foot before ever stepping foot inside Chick-fil-A or getting away with anything. It’s an odd crime considering how close the restaurant is in relation to the Spanish Fort Police Department which is also located in the Eastern Shore Centre.

“Of course we know we’re this close, but sometimes criminals may not know they’re as close as they are. It is kind of an odd thing to us. That time of morning this a lot of traffic, so there’s vehicles coming and going through there,” added Mooney.

He’s hoping someone recognizes the man in the video or may have seen him walking to or from the parking lot. Police say your tip can remain anonymous.