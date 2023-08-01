FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The new USA Health Mapp Family Campus Surgery Center has officially opened in Fairhope. The surgery center is located at the intersection of Highway 104 and Highway 181, bringing a free-standing surgery center to Baldwin County residents.

Owen Bailey, CEO of USA Health, said that Tuesday was a big day for USA Health and highly anticipated by Baldwin County residents.

“This is a great day for health care in Baldwin County, great day for the citizens of Baldwin County to have this kind of center closer to where they live,” Bailey said.

The new facility has six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, fo14 pre-op rooms and 13 recovery rooms. Bailey said this was needed especially in an area that is growing so rapidly.

“The growth is just phenomenal here and we are able now to bring some specialists to Baldwin County that really haven’t been here before, that’s great to have access for the people of Baldwin County,” Bailey said.

One of the orthopedic surgeons we spoke with said this surgery center was something he and other surgeons have been waiting on. Dr. John Todd, an orthopedic surgeon for a private practice in Daphne, explained that the surgery center was a long time coming.

“It was something that was missing, we have great hospitals and health care here in Baldwin County, but free-standing ambulatory surgery centers offer a different concept, convenience, safety, cost, that the impatient setting just doesn’t,” Todd said.

The surgery center will also serve as an educational and training center. Owen Bailey said doctors will start taking clients next month and expect surgeries to begin shortly after.