New toy bins on beaches in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Thanks to the Gulf State Park and its volunteers there are now toy boxes for visitors placed around various parts of the beach.

The new boxes were painted during Shark Week last year by kids who joined the fun week of entertainment and learning sessions at Gulf State Park Pier. There are 5 boxes scattered across the area which allow visitors to reach in and pick up a toy to play with on the beach. Visitors are also encouraged to drop off a toy in the box.

“A family who doesn’t have beach toys can come and borrow them. It’s kind of a recycle thing,” said Cindy Langston with Gulf State Park.

