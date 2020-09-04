New tower, airline coming to Gulf Shores Airport

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of people don’t know this is the second busiest airport in the entire state and now not only will it have and air traffic control tower for the first time it will also have a new airline.

Something huge is landing in Gulf Shores. “This is major. I’ve been working on this for five years.” Finally, the dirt has turned and construction of a 6 point one million dollar air traffic control tower is set to begin next week at Jack Edwards National Airport. “We have a 10-month timeline on the construction so we will complete on July 30 of next year,” says airport authority manager Scott Fuller.









Even before it’s finished, the first airline to call Jack Edwards home, Elite Airlines, will be taking off according to CEO John Pearsall. “We’re hoping to get everything ready to go in time for February.”

Based out of Portland, Maine, Elite has been in operation since 2006 with regular flights from Florida to New York and they are ready to add some more, “Destinations that would mean the most for the community and for businesses here and the public.” Those additional destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.

