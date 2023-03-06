FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Airport Authority announced Monday they will be building a new terminal facility at the H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport. The FAA received a $2 million grant provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The new terminal will “serve as a welcoming center for the increasing number of visitors flying into the airport,” according to the release. Construction of the new building will start in 2023 with the expected completion being in mid-year 2024.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the terminal will be the first impression visitors who fly to Fairhope, and that “an attractive and modern welcoming center will give visitors a great first impression, reflecting the image of Fairhope, and also further facilitating the business and cultural climate of Fairhope as air traffic into our city grows.”

Chairman of the Fairhope Airport Authority Board of Directors, Frank “Chip Groner, said the new terminal building is “badly needed” and “would serve the entire Eastern Shore area with aviation services.”

The new terminal will have a furnished lobby and a fully equipped pilot’s lounge.

“I particularly want to thank Representative Jerry Carl, Senators Tuberville and Britt, Mayor Sherry Sullivan, and the Fairhope City Council for working diligently in making the grantors aware of our urgent needs at the Fairhope Airport,” added Groner. “It’s great to be a part of such a team.”