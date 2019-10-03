New students in Gulf Shores from storm-ravaged Bahamas, spark fundraiser

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, recovery efforts are moving forward but there is still a lot of work to be done. Help is coming from right here on the Gulf Coast. Friday, Gulf Shores City Schools will raise money for relief efforts and there are two very good reasons why this disaster hits so close to home.

The all too familiar images of hurricane damage. This time from Dorian in the Bahamas. A category five storm that lingered over the islands for days.

“It was crazy to think that the water could destroy concrete walls.” In Freeport, 11-year-old Lucas and 9-year-old Evie Waugh were huddled inside their house. “it sounded like whistling and banging noises sometimes,” says Lucas. “Walls are gone, they got flooded really high,” adds Evie. “Our Dad’s job, there’s really nothing left of it.”

A week after the storm the kids started a new adventure moving more than 600 miles away to a new city and a new school. “It’s exciting,” says Lucas. “There’s lots of new classes like social studies and science.”

But their hearts are back in Freeport where their parents remain for now with all that devastation. “Life was great there.”

“A lot of our friends lost their homes like Jada and Logan,” remembers Evie. “We saw it and there’s nothing left of it.”

Friday, just by wearing a hat, students, staff, even the general public will be able to help a little just by donating a dollar or whatever amount you want. All the money raised will go directly to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home for abused and abandoned children. It was heavily damaged by the storm.

“All the kids have to go to Nassau now and live there,” says Evie.

The winds of a storm usually bring change. For Evie and Lucas that’s certainly true and so is this, in a disaster this big, this devastating, every little bit helps.

