New show opens in ‘Legends’ theatre Tuesday at OWA

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Menopause The Musical opens at OWA Tuesday night.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more.

Tickets are going fast for the show. Menopause The Musical is a 90-minute production and includes pop songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

The show will be performed inside of the Legends In Concert theatre. Legends returns in February.

