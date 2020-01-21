New show opens in ‘Legends’ theatre Tuesday at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Menopause The Musical opens at OWA Tuesday night.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more.
Tickets are going fast for the show. Menopause The Musical is a 90-minute production and includes pop songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The show will be performed inside of the Legends In Concert theatre. Legends returns in February.
To get your tickets for Menopause The Musical click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Melissa Etheridge turns love for Chiefs into new song that you’ll want to rock to
- Police: Man steals woman’s cell phone, wallet after they fall from her pocket
- San Francisco 49ers to wear traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV
- Woman sets herself on fire gassing up mini-motorcycle
- Father of Baldwin house party victim says justice will be served