ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The new Orange Beach High School and Orange Beach Middle School facilities should be completed by fall of 2020.

Right now both schools are still being constructed, but work is still moving along as scheduled, we’re told.

The new schools are located on Canal Road. For now, though, students are shuffling around this school year until those new facilities are finished.

We’ll continue to follow their progress and update you if anything changes.