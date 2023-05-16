ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — We all want to know if enough is being done to keep our kids safe at school. The newest school system in WKRG’s coverage area is Orange Beach City Schools, and it has one of the most advanced security systems in the region in place.

That’s because times have changed, and because of that, newer schools are being designed with security top of mind.

Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes says as those schools were being designed, school officials asked themselves, “All of your doorways, are they properly covered with cameras? Are they secure?”

“Everything that we’ve done this year, we have begun with safety in mind,” Wilkes said. “We have Halos Systems in our restrooms now that will pick up on everything from cigarette smoke to methamphetamines or to gunpowder or somebody shouting very loudly and it will alert the office.”

The superintendent told Cherish Lombard that their safety plan includes school leaders and city first responders.

“You want to be proactive on the front end,” said Wilkes. “We had a safety summit so that we would understand who was responsible for what in the city of Orange Beach, and what the response would be when first responders get on campus.”

We all remember fire drills and tornado drills when we were in school. These days, sadly, students and staff also train for an active shooter situation.

“We’ve actually developed recently a scenario and every person in the district took that scenario and said that 30 seconds in this is what I’m doing, 60 seconds and this is what I’m doing 5 minutes in, and this is my responsibility so that we could see where we had some areas that we needed to improve upon and where we may need some additional resources,” said Wilkes.

Visitor protocol is to walk up to the front doors of the school, buzz the office and someone should invite you inside. If someone uninvited happens to make it through the front doors, they’ll have to get through other sets of locked doors, and by that time, additional security measures are already in place across the school.

“We can simply push this button and the alert goes to all pertinent personnel, administrative personnel and law enforcement,” said Orange Beach Middle and High School Principal, Michael Lee.

The ‘Centegix School Alert System’ shows the exact location of the person who sends the alert, and even follows them if they’re moving. Additionally, 36 cameras cover the middle and high school campus.

Lee said, “We get multiple views of entrances, exits, hallways, lunchrooms. They zoom, they focus. The new cameras will do face recognition, they will do car tag recognition. It just enhances what we already have.”

Armed school resource officers protect each campus, with one always keeping a close eye on the cameras.

“Buildings that have been built so long ago have so many access points,” Lee said. “And so you’re fighting a battle, you know, trying to make sure that those access points are contained. In newer schools like we have in Orange Beach, we can control that a little bit better, and I think that that’s the way you’re going to see schools going in the future.”

Anytime they hear of school violence, these school leaders pause and think.

“Technology is ever evolving and our protocols are changing too,” said Orange Beach Elementary Principal, Mary Catherine Law. “So we try to adapt. After any event that happens, we reflect and revise our plan.”

The superintendent tells WKRG News 5 that the current security system will get an upgrade before doors open for the next school year because administrators want to keep up with that advancing technology. But to remain on the cutting edge requires community support.

“We’re very fortunate in Orange Beach to have a very supportive city council and mayor that makes sure that that absolute certain that whatever our financial needs are as it relates to safety, that we have those things,” Wilkes said. “I’ve never once had anybody complain about asking for additional funds for school safety.”

A school shooting can happen anywhere. Every school’s security measures may not look like what’s in place in Orange Beach, but as a parent, you are allowed to ask your child’s school leaders about security measures in place there to protect your kids each day, so you can rest a little easier.