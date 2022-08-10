SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30-thousand students headed back to class, but for one school this first day was a first.

Stonebridge Elementary School opened its doors for the first time Wednesday morning to welcome more than 500 kindergarten through 6th grade students inside for the first time.

“We have eight kids all together. The first day of school is overwhelming and chaotic,” said parent Valarie Davis.









Stonebridge Elementary is the newest school in Baldwin County and is surrounded by new subdivisions. “It’s really nice to have the community involvement,” said Heather Azzarate as she dropped off her two kids. “Everyone here is very excited about having a new school and making it our own.”

As kids poured out of buses and into the building or were dropped off by parents with a wave and a quick “Have a good day,” it was clear, that getting ready for the new school year is over and now the real work begins.