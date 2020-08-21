New restrictions for high school athletics possible in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is what it looked like in the home stands as the Pirates opened the season against the Toros. While masks were required to enter the stadium, they were hard to find once fans got to their seats.

“We can’t make anybody do something, we encourage it,” said principal Jon Cardwell.

The stakes for not playing by the rules this football season are high. “If there’s an outbreak, there won’t be high school football so that’s our whole point. I’m not worried about your comfort. I’m worried about my boys, my cheerleaders, my band having a full season. So that’s our number one goal to get people to use a little sense and take care of business.”

After last night’s game Robertsdale High School Principal Joe Sharp posted this statement on the school Facebook page leading up to tonight’s game against the Foley Lions reiterating the rules. Saying in part: “Everyone will be required to wear a mask or face shield. Fans without masks will be turned away. I am asking you to support our social distancing plans.”

The first game of the season certainly not the what the school system had hoped for.

New restrictions for high school sports that could be implemented could be further reduction on the number of people who can attend. Those who refuse to comply will be denied entry to the venues and possibly the cancellation of games.

Superintendent Tyler says he will decide after tonight’s games whether to make tose changes.

