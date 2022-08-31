FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Fairhope city leaders announced plans to transform the vacant restaurant on the municipal pier to a new restaurant, The Blind Tiger.

Nothing beats enjoying a meal while watching the sunset on the Eastern Shore, but only a few locations offer such an experience.

The Blind Tiger restaurant will claim the spot once held by Fairhope’s Pier Bar and Grill. The Blind Tiger already has locations in Mississippi and Louisiana. Owner Thomas Genin said he traveled across the Gulf Coast looking for the next location.

“I have driven from Slidell to Apalachicola looking for locations and, from a waterfront standpoint, I haven’t seen anything that compares to this,” said Genin.

Like the other locations, the Fairhope menu will feature a variety of items from Gulf Coast seafood to burgers and nachos. Fairhope city leaders said they’ll be excited to have the now shuttered restaurant location back open for business.

City of Fairhope Mayor, Sherry Sullivan, is excited to have an additional on the water dining experience.

“There is not many places to eat on the water so to be able to offer this dining experience, its right there where the sunsets are beautiful and its right there on the water,” said Mayor Sullivan. “I think it’s going to be really good for people to come in by boat to be able to enjoy lunch, brunch and even dinner so I think people will enjoy having that option.”

While WKRG does not know yet exactly how many positions the restaurant will be hiring, Mayor Sullivan said a new restaurant can only help the local economy.

“I do want to add that whenever your adding restaurants or dining options for people, whether it’s visitors or residents, it’s great for our economic development,” said Sullivan. “We have so many great restaurants now, but I think we continue to add restaurants that you know add to our economy here so, very thankful for them investing in our community.”

The Blind Tiger will have breakfast, lunch, dinner and even Sunday Brunch. Mayor Sullivan tells WKRG the restaurant is scheduled to open sometime in January.