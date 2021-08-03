New rental cabins available at Historic Blakeley State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Two new cabins are opening at Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort this month. The new facilities are located in a secluded area of the park and will be available to rent.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house will be held on Friday, Aug. 13.

“Designed with families in mind, each features a master bedroom and large bath and a second private bedroom and bath with twin bunk beds,” park’s director Mike Bunn said.

The new cabins also offer large living areas and a full kitchen.

For more information, click here.