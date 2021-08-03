New rental cabins available at Historic Blakeley State Park

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Two new cabins are opening at Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort this month. The new facilities are located in a secluded area of the park and will be available to rent.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house will be held on Friday, Aug. 13.

“Designed with families in mind, each features a master bedroom and large bath and a second private bedroom and bath with twin bunk beds,” park’s director Mike Bunn said.

The new cabins also offer large living areas and a full kitchen. 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories