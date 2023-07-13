DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new recycling center is opening in 2024 that will be located in Baldwin County and will allow Daphne residents to participate in curbside recycling once again.

On Dec. 9, 2019, the Daphne Recycling Center went up in flames after one of the trucks caught fire. Before the massive fire, recycling trucks would pick up resident recycling bins and transfer the cardboard, paper and aluminum all the way to Pensacola.

After the facility was burnt to the ground, the City of Daphne had to come up with some alternatives to allow residents to continue recycling.

Robin Lejuene, mayor of Daphne, said they started to look into a few different options, with one being a little out of their price range.

“When we looked at rebuilding the facility, we were looking at a 3 million dollar price tag,” Lejuene said.

Baldwin County reached out to the City of Daphne and gave them some good news regarding a possible solution that would not burn a hole in their pocket.

“Baldwin County had put together a plan to build their own recycling facility, so instead of us just transferring it to a bigger truck and taking it to Pensacola, we would now have a partner here locally, we can take it directly straight to the county facility,” Lejuene said.

But after four years, residents in Daphne are still waiting on getting their curbside recycling service back. Lejuene said they won’t have to wait much longer.

“We are just waiting on the county to finish the facility design and construction and then we will be able to start back with our curbside recycling,” Lejuene said.

The new and improved Baldwin County recycle center will be near the current landfill on Mcbride Road, in Loxley. Lejuene says the county is predicting it will be open and operating by the summer of 2024.