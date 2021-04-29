New projects in Gulf Shores include plans from an entertainment district to new police department

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Erie H. Meyer Civic Center was packed Thursday night.

About 150 residents wanted to learn how the city planned on spending the $100 million available for city projects.

“It’s an exciting days, weeks, months and years ahead,” said Eddie Meyer, who’s particularly excited about the new parks plan, which includes a public pickleball court.

The funding will be distributed across the following categories: transportation, medical improvements, fire rescue, parks and recreation, environmental projects, public safety and schools.

The plan is comprehensive. They include the items below.

New police department

Stand-alone medical facility

New high school campus

Relocating middle school to high school building and elementary to middle school building

Pedestrian ramp between Lulu’s and Tacky Jack’s

Entertainment district

Downtown development

More roads connecting the Beach Express to Highway 59

Widening of Highway 59

Park improvements

Little Lagoon Restoration

The aforementioned bullet points only scratch the surface. More information can be found on the city’s website, and we will be following up on these projects as they get underway.

Out of the $100 million available, about $76 million came from grants. The remaining roughly $24 million came from the lodging tax.