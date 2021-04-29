New projects in Gulf Shores include plans from an entertainment district to new police department

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Erie H. Meyer Civic Center was packed Thursday night.

About 150 residents wanted to learn how the city planned on spending the $100 million available for city projects.

“It’s an exciting days, weeks, months and years ahead,” said Eddie Meyer, who’s particularly excited about the new parks plan, which includes a public pickleball court.

The funding will be distributed across the following categories: transportation, medical improvements, fire rescue, parks and recreation, environmental projects, public safety and schools.

The plan is comprehensive. They include the items below.

  • New police department
  • Stand-alone medical facility
  • New high school campus
  • Relocating middle school to high school building and elementary to middle school building
  • Pedestrian ramp between Lulu’s and Tacky Jack’s
  • Entertainment district
  • Downtown development
  • More roads connecting the Beach Express to Highway 59
  • Widening of Highway 59
  • Park improvements
  • Little Lagoon Restoration

The aforementioned bullet points only scratch the surface. More information can be found on the city’s website, and we will be following up on these projects as they get underway.

Out of the $100 million available, about $76 million came from grants. The remaining roughly $24 million came from the lodging tax.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories